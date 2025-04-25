MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'Pigs and Pakistani citizens not allowed': Shopkeepers at food street in Indore put up poster

It also featured a photo of a uniformed Pakistani army officer with a pig's mouth superimposed on the face

PTI Published 25.04.25, 06:58 PM
The poster at '56 Dukan' food street

The poster at '56 Dukan' food street X/@modivanibharat

Shopkeepers at the famous '56 Dukan' food street in Indore city have put up a poster against Pakistan to protest the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22.

"Pigs & Pakistani citizens are not allowed at Chappan Dukan," read the message in English on the poster.

It also featured a photo of a uniformed Pakistani army officer with a pig's mouth superimposed on the face.

Also Read

The poster caught attention of foodies visiting the street, and some were seen taking selfies with it.

Gunjan Sharma, president of the 56 Dukan Vyapari Sangh, told PTI on Friday, "We want to send a message through this poster that after the Pahalgam terror attack, there is no place left for Pakistan in the civilized society of the world." The terrorists killed innocent people on the basis of their religion which has shamed humanity, he said, adding, "every Indian is angry over this cowardly act.

At least 26 people were killed and many others injured in the terrorist attack on Tuesday in Baisaran, a major tourist spot in Pahalgam in south Kashmir. Sushil Nathaniel (58) of Indore was among the victims.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

