PhD scholar killed, another injured in late-night scooter crash on IIT Bhubaneswar campus

A PhD scholar was killed and another critically injured after the scooter they were travelling on hit a median on the IIT Bhubaneswar campus late on Monday night, according to a statement issued by the institute on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at around 11.20 pm on Monday when the rider lost control of the scooter near a turn and struck the median.

Both scholars were rushed to hospital, but one of them later succumbed to the injuries.

A nearby security patrol heard the crash and reached the spot, where they found the rider severely injured on the road, the statement said.

"The pillion rider was found conscious and lying on the pavement. The security team immediately transported both students to the institute's Sanjeevan Hospital," it said.

"Following initial emergency treatment and CPR, doctors referred them to Manipal Hospital. The severely injured student was declared dead there, while the pillion rider remains in stable condition in the Neuro ICU," it added.