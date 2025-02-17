People reportedly missing from Sambhal probably the ones involved in November violence, says police officer

People reportedly missing from Sambhal are probably the ones who were involved in the November 24, 2024 violence in the district that claimed four lives, a senior police official said on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Sambhal SP Krishan Kumar said, "There is a discussion of exodus ('palaayan') in Sambhal. Around 2,500 to 3,000 people were involved in the violence that took place in Sambhal on November 24. Policemen were pelted with stones and also fired at." So far, 79 people have been arrested and posters of some people have been put up at public places and photos released on social media.

"The people missing from here are probably the same people who were involved in the violence that day," Kumar said, adding normal life is prevailing with children going to schools, markets open and "any talk of exodus is absolutely wrong".

The Sambhal SP's remarks came a day after AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that such an "atmosphere of fear and oppression has been created in Sambhal that people are being forced to leave their homes".

In a post on X in Hindi, Owaisi on Sunday said, "An atmosphere of such fear and oppression has been created in Sambhal that people are being forced to leave their homes. The government must stop targeting Sambhal's Muslims and punishing them collectively, steps for reassurance must be taken as soon as possible." "Modi and the BJP have repeatedly spread false rumours that Hindus were 'undertaking exodus' from some areas, and each time that was proven false. Here the police and the administration themselves are admitting that Muslims are being forced to migrate, so why is the government silent?," Owaisi said.

He also shared a media report in his X post.

Responding to the allegations levelled by Owaisi, the SP said that in the violence, 2,500 to 3,000 people were involved, in which only 79 people have been arrested, the rest can be automatically calculated.

"Those who were involved in the violence must have seen their photo in posters. On the basis of that, those people cannot be here. But, there is no fear of any kind among the general public," he said, and added that the criminals should always be afraid of the police.

"I want to assure you that no innocent will be harassed, but strict action will be taken against those who are guilty, those who have attacked the police," the SP said.

Four people had died while several others, including security personnel, were left injured in the November 24 violence, even as the incident snowballed into a major political controversy finding echo in the state assembly as well as Parliament.

