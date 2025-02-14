MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Police put up posters of 74 suspects involved in Sambhal violence on November 24

The images, captured through CCTV footage, have been displayed at various locations to help identify the accused

PTI Published 14.02.25, 07:25 PM
Posters of unidentified suspects, who were involved in the November 24 violence that erupted during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid, being put up in the presence of police personnel, in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

Police have put up posters of 74 suspects involved in the November 24 violence that erupted during the survey of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal, seeking help from locals in tracing them, officials said on Friday.

The images, captured through CCTV footage, have been displayed at various locations to help identify the accused, they said.

Speaking to reporters, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shrish Chandra said, "The suspects captured on CCTV were directly involved in the violence. Their identities are yet to be confirmed, so posters have been put up to seek public assistance in identifying them." He added that informants providing credible evidence leading to the identification of these 74 miscreants will be rewarded with a cash prize.

The posters have been placed not only in urban areas of Sambhal but also at various public locations to maximize outreach, he added.

The violence led to several arrests, with 76 accused already sent to jail, according to the police.

The violence had broken out during a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city. It resulted in the death of four civilians and injuries to many others, including security personnel.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

