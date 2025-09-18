Patna High Court orders removal of AI video featuring PM Modi and his mother

Patna High Court on Wednesday ordered the takedown of an AI video featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother that the Bihar Congress had posted on social media.

AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi later took to social media to demand that the same action be taken on a communal video posted by the Assam BJP on its X account.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Patna High Court division bench of Acting Chief Justice P.B. Baijanthri and Justice Alok Kumar Singh issued an interim order directing social media intermediaries to stop the circulation of the AI video featuring Modi and his mother. The video is a sardonic take on the Congress’s vote theft allegations.

The order came on a petition filed by advocate Vivekanand Singh alleging that the video was “defamatory” and in violation of the restraints placed on political parties under the Representation of the People Act.

The clip was uploaded by the Bihar Congress on September 10 in response to the BJP’s allegation that Modi’s deceased mother had been insulted from the stage of a Congress-RJD rally in the poll-bound state.

Additional solicitor-general K.N. Singh, who appeared for the Union government, said “the court has made it clear that the video shall remain withdrawn till the next date of hearing”. The petition named Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Centre and the Election Commission as respondents.

EC counsel Siddharth Prasad said: “The court has also issued notices to Facebook, Twitter and Google, directing them to file their reply by the next date of hearing”.

Owaisi posted on X: “The Patna HC ordered the removal of an AI video depicting Narendra Modi and his mother because it was defamatory. For everyone, their mother has the highest regard. The same principle must be followed for Assam BJP’s disgusting video as well. It’s not only defamatory, but genocidal, to depict Muslim citizens as a danger, as a group that needs to be oppressed constantly.”