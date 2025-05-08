Pakistan targets Jammu airport in fresh provocation; blackout in city, countermeasures on

Sounds resembling blasts caused panic in Jammu city late on Thursday evening as security forces detected Pakistani drones near the heavily-guarded airport here, officials said.

It was not immediately known whether the airport, which also houses an Indian Air Force station, is under attack.

Jammu plunged into darkness with electricity snapped soon after two powerful explosions were heard in the vicinity of the airport.

Officials said counter-measures have been initiated and a few Pakistani drones were downed by the Indian anti-drone system.

According to some eyewitness, one of the drones was seen dropping outsides the airport.

Pakistan troops resort to shelling along LoC in Kupwara, Baramulla districts of Jammu and Kashmir, say officials.

The IPL match between Punjab Kings and Delhi Capitals here on Thursday was called off due to security reasons following air raid alerts in nearby areas, which forced a blackout in the hill town.

(With inputs from PTI)