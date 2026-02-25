Congress terms Indo-US interim trade deal ‘one-sided’, seeks immediate suspension

The Congress on Wednesday sharpened its attack on the Centre over the Indo-US interim trade agreement, calling it “distinctly one-sided” and urging the government to put the deal on hold, warning that it could severely hurt farmers across the country.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary (communications) Jairam Ramesh flagged the recent US move to impose a steep duty on Indian solar imports. He said it was “quite extraordinary” that the US has just imposed 125.87 per cent duty on imports of solar modules from India.

"What does this say of President Trump’s commitment in letter and spirit to the India-US trade deal, so much praised and applauded by his good friend in New Delhi as opening doors for India’s exports to the US?," he asked.

"Actually, the deal is distinctly one-sided. India’s imports from the US will be freed up but exports to the US will be subject to the whims and fancies of the US president.

"There is only way forward. India must be bold and put the deal on hold. The deal as it stands will be singularly disastrous for lakhs and lakhs of farmers across the country," Ramesh said in his post.

The remarks came a day after senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that the Indo-US interim trade deal was sealed “under pressure” and challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to scrap what he termed an “anti-farmer” agreement, citing a recent ruling by the Supreme Court of the United States on presidential tariffs.

Addressing the ‘Kisan Mahachaupal’ rally in Bhopal on Tuesday, Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, described the agreement as "an arrow in the heart of farmers".

"After the US Supreme Court ruling on the trade deal (global tariffs), I challenge PM Modi to scrap it if he has courage...but he won't be able to do so," said the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier this month, the US Supreme Court ruled that the tariffs imposed by the president on nations around the world were illegal and that he had exceeded his authority when he imposed the sweeping levies.