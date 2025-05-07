MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Pakistan Army shells areas along Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir; seven dead, 38 injured

The Indian Army is responding to the shelling in equal measure, they said on the ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces after India carried out missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and PoK

PTI Published 07.05.25, 09:44 AM
Civilians injured in Pakistani shelling receive treatment at a hospital at Uri, in Baramulla district, J&K, Wednesday, May 07, 2025.

Civilians injured in Pakistani shelling receive treatment at a hospital at Uri, in Baramulla district, J&K, Wednesday, May 07, 2025. PTI

Seven persons, including a woman and two children, were killed and 38 others injured Wednesday as Pakistan Army pounded dozens of forward villages with artillery and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The Indian Army is responding to the shelling in equal measure, they said on the ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces after India carried out missile strikes against nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

All the seven deaths were reported in the worst-hit Poonch district with another 25 persons injured, the officials said.

Ten persons were injured in Uri sector of Baramulla district and three others were injured in Rajouri district, the officials said.

