Over four lakh Indian passengers have returned from West Asia to India: MEA

Amid the West Asia conflict, a total of 1,043 Indian nationals, including 717 students, have crossed out of Iran with the assistance of the mission in Tehran, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

At an inter-ministerial briefing here on the West Asia situation, Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), MEA, also said the overall flight situation continues to improve, and that around 4.26 lakh passengers have returned from the region to India since February 28.

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"During this period, a total of 2,149 flights, including scheduled and non-scheduled flights of Indian as well as foreign carriers, have operated from the region to India," he said.

The MEA said it continues to closely monitor the evolving situation in the Gulf and the West Asia region.

"We are according the highest priority to ensure the safety, security, and well-being of the large Indian community in the region," Mahajan said.

The ministry's dedicated Control Room remains operational to address queries and support Indian nationals and their families.

"We continue to assist travel of Indian nationals in Iran through Armenia and Azerbaijan, to India. A total of 1,043 Indian nationals, including 717 students and 326 other Indian citizens, have crossed out of Iran with our mission's assistance.

"We are also facilitating travel of Indian nationals from Israel via Jordan to India. In view of the flight restrictions from Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, we continue to facilitate travel of Indian nationals via Saudi Arabia," he added.

Mahajan said the mortal remains of an Indian national who had passed away on March 18 in an attack in Riyadh, have arrived in India earlier on Wednesday.

"We have been in regular touch with the family and express our deepest condolences to them at this difficult time," he said.

The Indian missions in Oman, Iraq, and the UAE are in regular touch with the concerned authorities regarding a missing Indian national and for early repatriation of the mortal remains of the other deceased Indian national, the MEA official said.

On Tuesday evening, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met the Iranian envoy in India and talked about the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

"As you know there are many Indian nationals in Iran, and many have returned or starting to return via Armenia or Azerbaijan. The external affairs minister thanked Iran for the support extended in this transit process," he told reporters.

In his opening remarks, Jaiswal referred to the telephone call from US President Donald Trump, received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.

"The two leaders had a useful exchange of views on the ongoing evolving situation in West Asia. The prime minister reiterated and put forth India's point of view, calling for de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest," he said.

PM Modi also underlined the importance of ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure, and accessible. And, also conveyed that it is "vital for global peace, stability, and economic well-being", the MEA spokesperson said.

Both leaders agreed to remain in touch regarding the ongoing efforts aimed at promoting peace and stability in the region, he said.

Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday also received a telephone call from the Sri Lanka President, Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

"The two leaders obviously discussed the situation in West Asia. Both leaders reiterated the importance of keeping shipping lines open and secure in the interest of the global community. The two leaders discussed progress on various initiatives that are aimed at strengthening India-Sri Lanka energy cooperation and enhancing regional security," Jaiswal added.

Mahajan, further sharing details, said, Indian missions are proactively assisting and supporting students, seafarers, stranded Indian nationals and short-term visitors for visa facilitation, consular services and logistical assistance where required.

Airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational and safety considerations between the UAE and India, he said.

Around 80 flights are expected to operate from various airports in the UAE to India on Wednesday. Flights continue to operate from Oman and Saudi Arabia to India, Mahajan added.

With the Qatar airspace partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around nine non-scheduled commercial flights to India later on Wednesday, the MEA said.

Special non-scheduled commercial flights of Jazeera Airways of Kuwait are operating from the Al Qaisumah Airport in Saudi Arabia and Gulf Air of Bahrain is operating from Dammam Airport of Saudi Arabia to various destinations in India. This is facilitating travel of Indian nationals from Kuwait and Bahrain to India, he said.