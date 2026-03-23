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regular-article-logo Monday, 23 March 2026

Indian LPG tankers Pine Gas and Jag Vasant cross Strait of Hormuz

Hundreds of ships remain stuck inside the Gulf with thousands of seafarers stranded due to the US-Israel war with Iran

Reuters Published 23.03.26, 07:07 PM
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Representational image Reuters

Two Indian-flagged liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tankers on Monday sailed through the Strait of Hormuz although overall traffic through the critical waterway remained blocked, according to data and sources.

The Pine Gas tanker sailed through the Strait with the Jag Vasant following close by, shiptracking data on the MarineTraffic platform showed. The Pine Gas tanker broadcast a message of "India ship and crew", according to separate LSEG ship tracking data.

Hundreds of ships remain stuck inside the Gulf with thousands of seafarers stranded due to the US-Israel war with Iran.

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