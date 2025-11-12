Orissa High Court drops contempt case against Berhampur SP after unconditional apology

Orissa High Court on Tuesday dropped contempt of court proceedings against Berhampur superintendent of police (SP) Saravana Vivek M. after he tendered an unconditional apology for his remarks on the investigation into the high-profile murder of lawyer-cum-BJP leader Pitabas Panda.

Pitabas was shot dead outside his residence in Berhampur on October 6. Following a two-week probe, police arrested former BJD MLA and Ganjam district unit president Bikram Kumar Panda along with 11 others, including former Berhampur mayor Pintu Das and a corporator, in connection with the murder.

ADVERTISEMENT

While briefing the media on October 22, the SP had said that one of the reasons behind Pitabas’s murder was an election petition pending before the court challenging the victory of the sitting Berhampur MLA. He had further stated that the petition served as a “political link” between Bikram Panda and Pintu Das, who allegedly conspired to eliminate Pitabas Panda.

The SP claimed the petition, filed on May 19, 2024, against BJP MLA K. Anil Kumar, was done in the name of a helper employed at Das’s residence, while the actual expenses were borne by Bikram Panda.

The comments drew the court’s ire after petitioner Manoj Kumar Panda filed an affidavit alleging harassment and unlawful detention by police for filing the petition. Taking serious note of the remarks, the court said: “If true, it is disturbing to observe that a police officer as senior as the SP chose to publicly comment on an ongoing election dispute before this court.”

The high court subsequently directed the SP to explain his statements and appear in person. On Tuesday morning, Saravana Vivek M. appeared before the bench, submitted a written unconditional apology, and assured the court such comments would not be repeated.

Accepting his apology, the high court dropped the contempt proceedings but cautioned the SP to refrain from making public statements on matters sub judice or under investigation.