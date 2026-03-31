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regular-article-logo Tuesday, 31 March 2026

Opposition seeks minister scalp over ICU fire, demands probe and compensation

The Opposition demanded ₹1 crore compensation for each victim’s family, a job for one kin, and a judicial probe by a high court judge

Subhashish Mohanty Published 31.03.26, 08:05 AM
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A joint dharna was organised by Opposition parties here on Monday in front of the Assembly, condemning the fire in the trauma care ICU of SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, that killed 12 patients.

The Opposition termed it an institutional failure and demanded dismissal of
health minister Mukesh Mahaling.

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Ten parties — BJD, Congress, CPI, CPM, CPIML Liberation, Forward Bloc, NCP, RJD, Samata Kranti Dal and Samajwadi Party — joined the protest. A delegation of MLAs later met governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and submitted a memorandum seeking action against officials and a statewide fire safety audit.

CPM state secretary Suresh Chandra Panigrahy alleged “inexcusable negligence” by the government. A message from leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and an audio message from Odisha PCC chief Bhakta Charan Das were played at the venue.

The gathering observed a two-minute silence for the victims.

The Opposition demanded 1 crore compensation for each victim’s family, a job for one kin, and a judicial probe by a high court judge. They rejected the state government’s inquiry led by a retired district judge.

BJD MLA Arun Kumar Sahoo said the Assembly would not be allowed to
function until the minister resigns.

Opposition leaders warned of intensified protests if their demands were not met, accusing the government of failing to ensure safety in a premier hospital and calling for accountability at all levels.

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