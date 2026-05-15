Tencent signals strong India comeback with Rs 10 crore push after regulatory shift

Internet giant Tencent has come back to action mode in India following regulatory clarity in the digital gaming sector and relaxation in trade deals with China, a senior official said on Friday.

The Chinese company has signed a pact with Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC) and Game Developer Association of India to boost the digital gaming ecosystem and push exports from India with an investment of Rs 10 crore in resources and programmes.

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"We wouldn't be here if I think we had concerns. As I mentioned, a few minutes ago we welcomed the enhanced clarity, especially in the video game sector and the government of India's focus on the orange economy," Tencent Head of Global Public Affairs and Policy Danny Marti said.

He said focus on the orange economy is something that's not only well received, but a big driver for Tencent engagement in India.

Marti, replying to a question on regulatory issues faced by Tencent’s investments in India, specially the popular PUBG game, said the company had faced challenges in the aftermath of the Galwan Valley clashes between Indian and Chinese troops.

When asked about his views on the Indian government relaxing rules for investment from bordering nations, mainly China, he said that it also reflects on "easing regulatory framework that encourages additional investments and partnerships." Marti said India is a rapidly growing and vibrant creative economy with a growing video game sector.

He said that the government of India has projected a growth in the AVGC (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) sector that will require two million or more professional jobs just by the end of this decade.

"That's a very short time for that. That is frankly not only well received by Tencent, but a large reason why we're here today," he said.

Tencent Games Global Vice President for business operations, strategy and compliance Yong-yi Zhu said Tencent looks at the gaming sector in India with a lot of potential and a lot of positive opportunities.

He said gaming is inherently social and it's probably one of the most social activities people do as a human race and Tencent will focus on putting more games into the hands of everyone.

"I think a lot of people want to promote games, and so there's a lot of opportunity for us to work with them and to build up that ecosystem," Zhu said.

He said Tencent is looking forward to the creation of new intellectual properties (IPs) by people in India.

"Really looking forward to that, and building that, you know, pipeline for the world, not just for local folks,"Zhu said.

Tencent signed a three-year pact with the Services Export Promotion Council (SEPC), which claims to be a body under Commerce and Industries Ministry , to focus on advancing the country's AVGC ecosystem and strengthen India's position as a global hub for services exports in the sector.

Tencent also signed a three-year MoU with GDAI focused on grassroots developer engagement, including a National Game Jam targeting over 10,000 students annually, train-the-trainer programmes reaching educators across colleges, and participation in the Indian Game Developers Conference (IGDC).

The collaboration aims to bridge the gap between emerging talent and industry opportunity, while advancing GDAI's larger vision of positioning India as a global hub for game development and interactive entertainment.

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