FSSAI sends notice to Blinkit over complaints on sale of poor-quality, 'rubber-like' eggs

Food safety regulator FSSAI has sought an explanation from quick-commerce player Blinkit regarding consumer complaints about the sale of poor-quality eggs on its platform after the regulator took 'suo-moto cognisance' of consumer complaints on social media platforms, sources said.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India wrote to Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd on Friday, directing them to send a "comprehensive ATR (action taken report)" within a week regarding these complaints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many consumers have complained about bad odour and rubber-like texture of egg, they said, adding that e-commerce companies are also responsible for quality of products sold on their platforms.

In an advisory dated December 3, 2024, FSSAI had said, "Considering the growth of e-commerce in the Food Sector, compliance by e-commerce food business operators becomes crucial for ensuring the safety, quality, and authenticity of food products being sold online."

Any product claims made on e-commerce platforms must be fully aligned with the information provided on the product's physical label, it had said.

E-commerce FBOs (food business operators) should have mechanisms in place to ensure that products listed on their platforms are in compliance with FSS (Labelling and Display) Regulations, 2020. They should not list any food business operator (seller) on its platform without displaying their valid FSSAI License or Registration.