Opposition glare on ‘BJP's loot raj’ after Vadodara bridge collapse claims 15 lives

The collapse of the four-decade-old Gambhira-Mujpur bridge in Gujarat’s Vadodara district, which claimed 15 lives, has triggered a wave of criticism from Opposition parties.

Congress held the BJP-led state and central governments accountable, accusing them of negligence, corruption and misplaced priorities in governance.

The party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge condemned the BJP’s handling of infrastructure safety.

“Accidents have become a common occurrence in the country. Sometimes a train accident, sometimes a bridge developing cracks right after its inauguration. The country hasn’t even recovered from the plane crash when news of a bridge collapse in Gujarat came yesterday. 12 innocent lives were lost,” Kharge wrote on X.

Expressing condolences, he continued: “We express our deepest condolences to the families of the victims. According to reports, three years ago, it was stated that the bridge’s condition was ‘dangerous’ due to ‘vibrations.’ Yet, nothing was done. Since 2021, this is the 7th incident of a bridge collapse in Gujarat.”

“In the name of ‘governance,’ the BJP leadership and government, busy only with speeches and advertising, have crossed all limits of indifference. This is the result of a leadership crisis, rampant corruption, lack of capacity to run the government, and incompetence. We hope the people of the country are watching this and will give a fitting response when the time comes.”

The All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) also weighed in, demanding accountability and urgent infrastructure assessments across BJP-ruled states.

“Every bridge, every road, every inch of infrastructure in Double Engine states must undergo immediate and thorough safety audits,” the party posted on X.

Highlighting another incident in Rajasthan, AITC wrote: “After the deadly bridge collapse in Vadodara that claimed 11 lives, another glaring failure has surfaced. In Rajasthan’s Jhunjhunu district, the road connecting Baghwali-Jahaj to NH 52 has been completely washed away by rain.”

The party alleged systemic corruption, saying: “Why does this keep happening? Substandard materials are used in critical infrastructure. Funds meant for public safety are siphoned off by local BJP leaders. Contracts are handed out not on merit, but in exchange for kickbacks. People’s lives are being gambled away every single day all for BJP’s LOOT RAJ!”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi echoed the concern, pointing to a pattern of poor infrastructure management in BJP-ruled states.

“The incident is unfortunate. We are witnessing similar incidents in states like Gujarat and Bihar, which clearly indicates that contractors are delivering poor-quality work. More than 13 people have lost their lives. It is disheartening to see that while Prime Minister Modi speaks about developing our infrastructure, in a state like Gujarat, infrastructure appears to be crumbling,” she said.

The accident occurred around 7am on Wednesday when a portion of the bridge, connecting central Gujarat to the Saurashtra region, gave way, sending multiple vehicles plunging into the Mahisagar river. Officials confirmed the death toll rose to 15 on Thursday following the recovery of two more bodies. Nine people were rescued, five of whom sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at SSG Hospital in Vadodara. None of them are reported to be in critical condition.