Opp brings Mahakumbh stampede heat to Lok Sabha, calls UP govt ‘anti-Sanatan'

The national Opposition on Monday sought to pin down the ruling BJP in the Parliament on the Mahakumbh stampede deaths at Prayagraj, calling chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s government “anti-Sanatan”.

The Lok Sabha witnessed prolonged noisy protests by opposition parties demanding a discussion on the stampede and a list of those who died at what is known as the largest human gathering of its kind.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Uttar Pradesh government has maintained that 30 people died and 60-odd others were injured in the pre-dawn tragedy at one of Hinduism’s most important pilgrimages. Many independent news outfits have shown visuals of what they claim was a massive systemic cover-up of the actual death toll.

Kin of at least one of those who died in the stampede, a woman from Bengal, have alleged that the body was handed over without a death certificate.

When the Lok Sabha met on Monday for the first time after the President's address to the joint sitting and presentation of the 2025-26 Union Budget, the Opposition MPs led by the Congress were on their feet and demanded a discussion on the tragedy at the Mahakumbh.

Soon, the Opposition members stormed the Well of the House, protesting noisly and sloganeering.

Led by deputy leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal, the Opposition members also sought suspension of the Question Hour and demanded a discussion on the stampede.

Opposition members raised slogans such as "Sanatan virodhi sarkar istifa do (step down anti-Sanatan government).

Speaker Om Birla warned members against thumping tables as a mark of protest, saying people send their representatives to ask questions, not damaging tables.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju condemned the protests, hoping the Question Hour would be held peacefully.

"You [Speaker] have repeatedly appealed to them [Opposition] but they are not listening," he said.

The Opposition MPs kept up their demand of a complete list of those who died in the stampede.

Speaker Birla repeatedly told the protesting members that they can raise their issues during the debate on motion of thanks to the President for her address to the joint sitting.

"The Honourable President had referred to the tragedy at Mahakumbh. You can raise your issues during the debate," he said.

Birla said the Question Hour, where important issues are discussed, should not be disrupted and the opposition members should allow the House to run smoothly.

"Arrangement should be made for smooth functioning of the Question Hour as members wait for days for their turn to participate in the discussion," he said.

"However, you don't want the House to run properly. Have people elected you to disrupt the House and raise slogans," he said.

As the Opposition continued their protests throughout the Question Hour from 11am to 12noon, Birla later said there should be a resolution that there is no disruption during the Question Hour and the House should run smoothly during this time.

"We should make arrangements that all concerned issues should be raised after 12noon (zero hour)," he said.

Opposition members, including those from Congress, DMK, TMC and SP, walked out briefly after the conclusion of the Question Hour. They returned later.

The House took up 18 questions with brief replies from ministers. Usually, 20 questions are listed for oral replies during the Question Hour every day.