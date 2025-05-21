MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Operation Sindoor: Multi-party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha leaves for Japan

The delegation will also visit South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore as part of New Delhi's outreach following Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan

PTI Published 21.05.25, 04:00 PM
A delegation of MPs including JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha, BJP leader Aparajita Sarangi, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee and others before leaving for Japan, Indonesia, Malaysia, South Korea, and Singapore, as part of all-party delegations that would visit different countries to convey India's stand post Operation Sindoor.

A multi-party delegation led by JD (U) MP Sanjay Jha on Wednesday left for Japan to put across India's views on terrorism emanating from Pakistan.

The delegation will also visit South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore as part of New Delhi's outreach following Operation Sindoor and the subsequent conflict between India and Pakistan.

As many as nine terror camps were hit inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir by Indian forces to avenge the Pahalgam terror attack, which left at least 26 civilians dead.

The delegation led by Jha includes BJP MPs Aparajita Sarangi, Brijlal, Pradhan Barua and Hemang Joshi, Congress leader and former external affairs minister Salman Khurshid, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee, CPI(M)'s John Brittas, and former ambassador Mohan Kumar.

Another delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will also leave for the UAE, Liberia, Congo and Sierra Leone later in the day.

The government is sending seven multi-party delegations to reach out to the international community on Pakistan's designs and India's response to terror.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

