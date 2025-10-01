MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
On centenary of RSS, Hosabale credits people’s affection for Sangh’s journey, PM releases commemorative coin

'Sangh had to face all kinds of indifference, opposition, struggle, and udasinta,' Dattatreya Hosabale said

PTI Published 01.10.25, 02:44 PM
In this image received on Oct. 1, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale during the centenary celebrations of the RSS, in New Delhi.

In this image received on Oct. 1, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale during the centenary celebrations of the RSS, in New Delhi. PTI

The RSS has striven for the last 100 years to become the largest voluntary organisation, despite opposition, because of the people's affection, its general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said on Wednesday.

Hosabale's remarks came minutes before the release of a commemorative postage stamp and a coin to mark the centenary of the RSS by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He expressed his gratitude to the government for the gesture, which he said was a recognition of the Sangh's "selfless" work.

Hosabale said Sangh and its swayamsevaks have been working without any self-interest on its mission of nation-building through character development of individuals since its foundation by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar on the occasion of Vijayadashmi in 1925.

He was addressing an event organised by the Union Culture Ministry.

"It's a matter of joy for the Sangh's swayamsevaks and patriots … that the government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to release a postage stamp and coin on this special occasion," the RSS second-in-command said.

"On behalf of all the swayamsevaks, including those living abroad, I want to express my gratitude for this," he said.

Hosabale said giving recognitions to individuals and organisations for their contributions to the nation has been a longstanding tradition in India.

"The government of India has continued this tradition. I believe that in this way recognition has been given to Sangh's work on behalf of people of Bharat on the occasion of Sangh's centenary," he added.

Hosabale termed RSS's 100 years as an "interesting" journey and said Sangh has been able to come this far due to the love, support and acceptance of its idea by the people of the country.

"Sangh had to face all kinds of indifference, opposition, struggle, and udasinta, but since the day (RSS foundation), Sangh workers experienced people's intimacy, affection, support and cooperation," he said.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Narendra Modi Stamp
