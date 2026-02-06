MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 06 February 2026

Centre signs agreement for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority with ENPO

Tripartite pact with state government offers autonomous framework for six eastern districts as home minister assures funds support and faster development delivery

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui Published 06.02.26, 05:14 AM
Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File picture

The Centre on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) for the formation of a Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority within the state.

The ENPO, the apex body representing eight tribes across six eastern districts of the state, has been demanding a separate state since 2010, alleging decades of neglect. It later agreed to the Centre’s proposal for a certain degree of autonomy under the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority framework.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement was signed in the presence of home minister Amit Shah, who said the Centre would extend all help and fulfil its responsibilities for the development of eastern Nagaland.

“Barring one or two points, all issues have been sorted. I want to assure the representatives of the ENPO that the Centre will extend a lot of help for the development of eastern Nagaland and will also fulfil its responsibility,” Shah said.

"There should be no doubt about the Nagaland and central governments and all amounts will be decided and released," he said, adding that the initial expenses for the establishment of the Authority shall be borne by the Union home ministry.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said the agreement “reflects mutual trust, addresses the aspirations of eastern Nagaland and the state at large, and reaches out to take development to every doorstep”.

RELATED TOPICS

Nagaland Indian Government
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Over two-thirds of Air India Group planes identified with recurring defects: Govt data

In all, 377 aircraft have been identified as having recurring defects since January last year, of the total 754 aircraft analysed for such deficiencies across six scheduled airlines, the government tells Lok Sabha
Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha
Quote left Quote right

I was high commissioner till 2018. I categorically deny any links with Jeffrey Epstein

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT