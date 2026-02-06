Centre signs agreement for Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority with ENPO

The Centre on Thursday signed a tripartite agreement with the Nagaland government and the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation (ENPO) for the formation of a Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority within the state.

The ENPO, the apex body representing eight tribes across six eastern districts of the state, has been demanding a separate state since 2010, alleging decades of neglect. It later agreed to the Centre’s proposal for a certain degree of autonomy under the Frontier Nagaland Territorial Authority framework.

ADVERTISEMENT

The agreement was signed in the presence of home minister Amit Shah, who said the Centre would extend all help and fulfil its responsibilities for the development of eastern Nagaland.

“Barring one or two points, all issues have been sorted. I want to assure the representatives of the ENPO that the Centre will extend a lot of help for the development of eastern Nagaland and will also fulfil its responsibility,” Shah said.

"There should be no doubt about the Nagaland and central governments and all amounts will be decided and released," he said, adding that the initial expenses for the establishment of the Authority shall be borne by the Union home ministry.

Nagaland chief minister Neiphiu Rio said the agreement “reflects mutual trust, addresses the aspirations of eastern Nagaland and the state at large, and reaches out to take development to every doorstep”.