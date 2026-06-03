Fight for Valley rights runs into ego tussle as Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti spar publicly

Talks on a united front for Kashmir rights, influenced by Ladakh’s struggle for "special rights", have run into the familiar ego clashes between the two leaders here.

PDP chief Mehooba Mufti had on Sunday written to chief minister Omar Abdullah for a united outreach to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah for initiating a sustained dialogue with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

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The letter said the recent breakthrough by the Leh Apex Body and Kargil Democratic Alliance with the Centre “offer an important lesson” that only “dialogue can deliver meaningful outcomes”.

Ladakhi leaders recently claimed the Centre had made an offer for constitutional safeguards “on the lines of Article 371 and a legislative body” for the region.

Jammu and Kashmir leaders had formed the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in 2020 to fight for the restoration of Article 370 but that axis failed to stick together.

Barely a day after the letter, Mehbooba wrote on X: “J&K stands at a crossroad where we cannot let despair shape our future. Political leadership across the state must rise above politics to unity for peace & dignity of it’s people.”

Hours later, Omar said: “Mehbooba Mufti Sahiba, we spoke on Saturday when you asked to meet. I told you I was in Pahalgam on Sunday & would get in touch on Monday or Tuesday to fix a meet.

“Your letter gives the impression that I’ve kept you waiting for an appointment for weeks on end, which is clearly not the case.... Your letter to me is now in the public domain and I will be sending you a reply, similarly routed, once I’ve consulted my senior party colleagues.”