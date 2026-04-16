Omar Tricolour quick wit: CM steps back from ribbon-cutting ceremony at Kashmir event

The Jammu and Kashmir government was spared a potential embarrassment by the presence of mind of chief minister Omar Abdullah after he declined to cut a Tricolour-themed ribbon at an official event.

Omar was invited to inaugurate the “Know Your Artisan” programme at Kashmir Hatt here, under the government’s handicrafts and handlooms department’s ongoing “Soulful Kashmir” brand promotion campaign, an official spokesperson said.

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At the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Omar noticed it was tricoloured — with saffron, white and green stripes.

Omar paused for a moment and briefly interacted with deputy chief minister Surinder Choudhary. He chose not to proceed with the ribbon-cutting ceremony, instead directing the officials to fold and preserve it. Omar helped loosen and fold the ribbon. “Do it comfortably,” he said.

A National Conference leader said the chief minister’s poise avoided a major embarrassment for the government. “The ribbon styled as a Tricolour was placed there out of respect. But many would have seen a design in it,” he said.

The video was widely shared on social media, but the Right-wing ecosystem attributed Omar’s stance to the changes introduced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government.

“From defending Article 370, which allowed J&K to have its own separate flag, to respecting the Indian Tricolour and refusing to cut a ribbon made of it, Omar Abdullah has come a long way,” a Right-wing troll account posted on X.

Author Ashok Kumar Pandey praised Omar but said that “some two-bit anchor will (still) end up demanding a patriotism certificate from him”.