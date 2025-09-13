MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha woman, two men tied to electric pole, thrashed over suspected affair in Mayurbhanj

A video of the incident went viral, following which police from Jashipur police station rushed to the village and rescued them

PTI Published 13.09.25, 11:28 PM
Representational image

Representational image Shutterstock

A woman and two men were tied to an electric pole and beaten up allegedly by her in-laws and villagers on the suspicion of having an extra-marital affair in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Begunia village under Jashipur police station area in Mayurbhanj district when the woman was travelling with two men on a motorcycle on Friday afternoon.

They were caught by her in-laws and villagers, who suspected that the woman was having an extra-marital affair with one of the men.

Also Read

The woman, a mother of two children, and the two men were returning from the weekly market. They were beaten up with sticks, slapped, and punched.

A video of the incident went viral, following which police from Jashipur police station rushed to the village and rescued them.

Police said one of the men was close to her in-laws' family and was like a brother to her.

The police shifted the injured trio to a hospital and detained two people for assaulting the two men and the woman. A case has been registered in this connection, and police have launched an investigation to nab the people involved in the attack.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

