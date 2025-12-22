Odisha TB patients miss Rs 1000 nutrition aid for months under Nikshay Poshan scheme

Thousands of poor tuberculosis (TB) patients in Odisha have not received the government’s monthly nutrition allowance of ₹1,000 since April, leaving many struggling to sustain treatment amid rising costs.

Though modest, the allowance under the Nikshay Poshan Yojana is crucial for patients from economically weaker sections. Several beneficiaries say the money, meant to support nutrition during treatment, has not been credited even once.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hara Prasad Das (name changed), whose younger brother was diagnosed with TB in April, said the family had submitted all required documents but received no assistance. “Don’t write my name. We are poor people. We cannot fight the system. My brother is entitled to ₹1,000 per month, but he has not received it even once. He is currently staying in an asylum,” he said.

Sources at Capital Hospital in Bhubaneswar said that of around 1,200 TB patients registered, only about 300 have received the allowance. “The required papers have been submitted. We hope the pending amount will be deposited soon,” a senior official said.

In December 2024, the state government launched a 100-day intensified TB campaign under TB Mukt Odisha and TB Mukt Bharat, covering 19 districts to boost detection and treatment outcomes. The scheme also promised incentives for ASHA workers — ₹100 for referral of presumptive TB cases and ₹500 for confirmed cases. However, ASHA workers say payments have been irregular.

Last year, around 61,000 TB cases were detected in the state. The allowance is disbursed through direct bank transfer or cash, with payments allowed to an alternative account if patients cannot operate their own.

However, additional director of health services Dr Arghya Pradhan said delays often occur because patients fail to update bank details. “Money has been released. Most people have received it. Only a few may be pending,” he said.