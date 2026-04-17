Odisha rolls out Marine Spatial Plan for coastal growth and conservation

The Odisha government on Thursday launched the Marine Spatial Plan (MSP) to drive coastal economic growth while safeguarding marine ecosystems along its 574-km coastline.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the MSP would boost the blue economy while ensuring protection of marine ecology. “It will promote local coastal economies and safeguard marine biodiversity, setting a benchmark for integrated coastal and marine planning,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

An MoU to implement the plan was signed at Lok Seva Bhavan between the state’s department of science and technology and the National Centre for Coastal Research under the central government’s ministry of Earth sciences.

Sustainable ocean planning in India has been underway since 2019 with cooperation between India and Norway. After the first phase in Puducherry and Lakshadweep, Odisha has become the first state to implement the second phase.

The MSP aims to balance maritime economic growth with environmental conservation. Projects are underway to manage marine pollution, promote a circular economy, and develop ocean-based industries such as fisheries and renewable energy. Norway is providing technical support for ocean mapping and management.

Majhi said Odisha’s coastal regions are rich in biodiversity and vital for livelihoods and economic growth, but rising developmental pressures require scientific ecosystem management.

“MSP is a timely step that will support fisheries, tourism, ports and ocean energy while ensuring ecological protection,” he said.

In August 2025, the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC) was launched to promote biotechnology for marine conservation and economic development, further strengthening the MSP initiative.

Science and technology minister Krushna Chandra Patra said Odisha would benefit from economic models developed by the NCCR for marine conservation and resource use.

Chief secretary Anu Garg said: “The MSP is a significant initiative for achieving the 2036 and 2047 goals, aiming for maximum utilisation of marine resources along with environmental protection.”

Secretary, ministry of Earth sciences, M. Ravichandran: “For India’s Vision 2047, growth must be achieved across all sectors while addressing climate challenge issues. MSP will help ensure a sustainable blue economy.”

Deputy ambassador of the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Arvin Gadgil, said: “Odisha has a rich maritime trade heritage and a long coastline. Norway will provide full support to this initiative, focusing on technology-driven resource management for achieving long-term development goals.”

The MoU was signed by Pooja Mishra, additional secretary of the state’s science and technology department, and Dr R.S. Kankara, director of NCCR.

Additional chief secretary Chitra Arumugam presented an overview of the MSP programme.