Elephant succumbs to injuries after alleged maoist IED blast in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum

An elephant that had been undergoing treatment for the past 10 days after sustaining serious injuries in an IED blast allegedly triggered by Maoists in Jharkhand’s West Singhbhum district has died, a forest official said on Friday.

Forest department personnel and veterinary doctors made efforts to save the elephant, but it succumbed to its injuries on Thursday.

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The 13-year-old elephant was found lying injured near a drain along the Sasangda-Lebragada stretch of Saranda forests on May 4, following which treatment was initiated.

This is the fourth such incident of elephants dying in IED explosions allegedly caused by Maoists in the Saranda forest area, officials said.