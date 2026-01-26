Odisha accident victim's husband seeks equal ex gratia after journalist gets relief

Pradeep Kumar Rout, whose wife Sipika Nayak died in the same road accident that claimed the life of journalist Sheela Pattnaik earlier this month, has approached the Odisha government seeking ex gratia of ₹4 lakh and equal treatment for both victims.

While the state government has already sanctioned ₹4 lakh for the family of Sheela Pattnaik, no such announcement has been made in the case of Nayak, prompting Rout to allege discrimination in the disbursement of relief.

“I am happy that Sheela Pattnaik’s family has received the ex gratia. But why should my family be denied similar support? My wife was also a victim of the same tragic accident. Justice must be equal for all,” said Rout, a contractual lecturer in Bhubaneswar originally from Keonjhar—the home district of chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi.

On January 6, Sipika Nayak, 37, a law graduate, was riding pillion with Sheela Pattnaik on their way to Puri when their two-wheeler skidded on sand near Mangalpur under Pipili police station limits. A speeding bus hit them, causing fatal injuries. Both women died on the spot.

Following widespread public demand, the government sanctioned ex gratia for Sheela Pattnaik’s family on January 23. However, no similar compensation was announced for Nayak, who is survived by her husband and 12-year-old son.

In his application to the chief minister’s grievance cell, Rout said: “My family is undergoing severe emotional trauma and financial hardship. We have a dependent child and the loss of my wife has shaken the stability of our household.”

He urged the government to release compensation “on humanitarian grounds and in line with established norms,” adding, “I come from the chief minister’s home district and hope my genuine demand will be considered.”

Rout also sought accountability for the unsafe road conditions that led to the tragedy. “The accident was caused by sand scattered on NH316. Authorities must investigate the circumstances and fix responsibility. Action should be taken against those whose negligence led to these deaths,” he said.

He questioned the selective announcement of compensation and demanded that the government apply the same yardstick to all accident victims. “There should be no discrimination. My wife’s life was no less valuable,” he said.

Rout said he would continue to pursue the matter until justice is served and ex gratia is granted to his family in accordance with government policy.