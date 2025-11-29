Odisha presents Rs 17,440 crore supplementary budget prioritising health and education

The Mohan Charan Majhi-led government in Odisha on Friday tabled a supplementary budget of ₹17,440 crore in the Assembly for the financial year 2025-26.

Chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the budget proposal.

The supplementary budget focuses on food security, agriculture, infrastructure development, education, healthcare, women and child development and child care.

The state government has allocated ₹295 crore towards its flagship programme, Subhadra Yojana. Under the scheme, the Odisha government releases ₹10,000 to each eligible woman beneficiary every year in two instalments to help them become self-employed. So far, more than 1.30 crore women have already received the money.

The food supplies and consumer welfare department gets ₹4,329 crore, a substantial jump. It will give the department the required financial freedom to handle the paddy procurement under the Public Distribution System (PDS) scheme.

The government has also allocated ₹200 crore for the completion of anganwadi centres. Similarly, ₹142 crore has been provided for conditional cash transfer for pregnant women under the Mamata scheme. The women & child development department, which handles all these schemes, will get ₹751 crore.

The school and mass education department will receive an additional ₹2,000 crore to strengthen school infrastructure, nutrition programmes and grants.

The health and family welfare department will get ₹1,159 crore. The money will be spent under the National Health Mission for upgrading medical colleges, TB control and tertiary healthcare.