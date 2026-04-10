Odisha government begins self-defence programme for women SHG members

Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Thursday launched a self-defence training programme for 5,000 women self help group (SHG) members in its pilot phase at Mission Shakti Bhavan here, in the presence of National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar.

Addressing the gathering, Parida said empowering women must go beyond financial independence and ensure their safety, dignity and confidence. “This self-defence training programme will equip our SHG women with the strength and skills to move fearlessly, take independent decisions and actively participate in economic activities,” she said.

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Rahatkar highlighted the need for institutional support to strengthen women’s safety and capacity building. She said such initiatives play a vital role in making women self-reliant and confident, while enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society and the economy.

The programme, implemented by the Mission Shakti department in partnership with the NCW, aims to provide self-defence and personal safety training to SHG members. In the pilot phase, it will cover 5,000 women across five districts — Khordha, Cuttack, Puri, Keonjhar and Ganjam.

Officials said the initiative is aimed at enhancing women’s mobility, ensuring safer participation in market linkages and strengthening the foundation of women-led development in the state.

The event was attended by Odisha State Commission for Women chairperson Shobhna Mohanty, Mission Shakti commissioner-cum-secretary Mansi Nimbhal, additional secretary Shailendra Kumar Jena and other senior officials and stakeholders.