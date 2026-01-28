MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha farmers call statewide bandh over paddy procurement and PUCC fines

Eight hour shutdown sees Congress backing NNKS protest as groups flag mandi irregularities, oppose smart meters and demand rollback of power security deposits

Subhashish Mohanty Published 28.01.26, 07:54 AM
Odisha farmers call bandh

Police try to stop Navnirman Krushak Sangathan protesters in Bhubaneswar on January 6 Sourced by the Telegraph

The Navnirman Krushak Sangathan (NNKS), a leading farmers’ organisation in Odisha, will observe an eight-hour statewide bandh on Wednesday from 6am to protest alleged irregularities in paddy procurement, hefty fines under the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) system, and arbitrary demands for additional security deposits (ASD) by power companies.

While the Congress has extended full support to the bandh, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has offered moral support, stating it won’t participate in enforcing the shutdown. “We support the farmers’ cause,” said a BJD spokesperson.

NNKS national coordinator Akshay Kumar told The Telegraph: “We will observe the bandh to protect farmers’ interests but will spare emergency services. Farmers are struggling to sell paddy due to irregularities in mandi operations. We also demand the government scrap the fines under the PUCC system. The state cannot recover 42,000 crore in dues from companies, but it penalises citizens to boost revenue.”

Kumar also opposed smart meter installations and demanded the withdrawal of the ASD demand.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) chief Bhakta Charan Das has instructed all district units to support the bandh and ensure peaceful protests.

The BJP criticised the bandh, calling NNKS a “fake farmers’ movement”. BJP spokesperson Manoj Mahapatra said: “This is a proxy protest by Congress, which lacks mass support. The bandh will have little impact.”

He added: “Farmers suffered during the previous BJD rule, but the current government is committed to their welfare.”

The Congress’s support aligns with its ongoing state-wide protest against the alleged dilution of the MGNREGA scheme, which it claims threatens rural livelihoods.

