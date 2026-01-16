Muslim youth dies after alleged cow vigilante assault in Balasore, police probe on

A 28-year-old Muslim youth, Sheikh Makandar Mohammed, succumbed to injuries sustained in an alleged cow vigilante attack in Balasore, around 200km from Bhubaneswar, on Wednesday.

He was taken to a local hospital by police but died while undergoing treatment around 2.40pm.

Mohammed, a resident of Astia village in Balasore district, worked as a helper for a cattle-laden pickup van. According to sources, he was driving the vehicle while resting. When the van neared Balasore town in the early hours of Wednesday, a

group of alleged cow vigilantes attempted to stop it. Fearing trouble, Mohammed

tried to flee but was chased by the group.

The van overturned near a gym centre on the outskirts of town. While the driver managed to escape in the darkness, Mohammed was caught by the mob. A purported video shows him being assaulted with plastic pipes and forced to chant “Jai Shri Ram” and “Gau Mata Ki Jai.” Despite complying and pleading for mercy, the mob continued to beat him.

Police arrived shortly after, rescued Mohammed, and took him to the hospital. He succumbed to his injuries later in the day.

No arrests have been made yet. Balasore Sadar police have registered a case under Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with mob

lynching by a group motivated by prejudice based on religion, race, caste or sex. Inspector Ajay Murmu confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Mohammed is survived by his wife and three children. His younger brother, Jitendar Mohammed, lodged a police complaint and named five individuals but declined to speak to the media.

Rabi Behera, president of the Odisha Milk Farmers’ Association, alleged an increase in cow vigilante activity since the Mohan Majhi government assumed office in June 2024. “The government must ensure stern action in such cases,” he said.

Former Balasore MP and Union minister Srikant Jena demanded immediate arrests. CPM leader Janardan Pati claimed mob lynching cases had risen under BJP rule. “He was a local man. The mob chased and beat him. This must stop,” he said.

Congress leader Amiya Pandav echoed concerns, stating lynching cases were increasing in the state.

Similar incidents have been reported in recent months: a Muslim labourer from Bengal was beaten to death in Sambalpur in December, while another from Murshidabad was attacked in Ganjam for refusing to chant religious slogans. In October, two Muslim youths were allegedly assaulted and paraded with saffron flags in Khuntuni, Cuttack.