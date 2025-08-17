Odisha constable found hanging near Nuapada station, video cites torture by husband, in-laws

The body of a female police constable was found hanging from a tree near the Nuapada railway station in Odisha on Saturday, officials said.

After spotting the body, locals informed the police, who brought the body down and sent it for post-mortem examination, they said.

The deceased constable sent a purported video message to several people hours before her body was found, stating that she was planning to end her life because of "torture" by her husband and in-laws.

"We have registered a case of abetment to suicide. We are verifying the video," said a police officer, adding that an investigation has been started.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.