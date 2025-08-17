MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Sunday, 17 August 2025

Odisha constable found hanging near Nuapada station, video cites torture by husband, in-laws

The deceased constable sent a purported video message to several people hours before her body was found

PTI Published 17.08.25, 01:44 PM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

The body of a female police constable was found hanging from a tree near the Nuapada railway station in Odisha on Saturday, officials said.

After spotting the body, locals informed the police, who brought the body down and sent it for post-mortem examination, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased constable sent a purported video message to several people hours before her body was found, stating that she was planning to end her life because of "torture" by her husband and in-laws.

"We have registered a case of abetment to suicide. We are verifying the video," said a police officer, adding that an investigation has been started.

Also Read

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

RELATED TOPICS

Odisha Death Suicide
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bharat Jodo to Voter Adhikar: Rahul reconnects with loyalist who walked beside Nehru, Indira

Karuna Prasad Mishra, Congress loyalist at 91, vows to walk again with Rahul in Bihar Voter Adhikar Yatra
President Donald Trump speaks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, August 15.
Quote left Quote right

Best way to end the horrific war between Russia and Ukraine is to go directly to a Peace Agreement

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT