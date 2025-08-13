Naveen slams BJP over women’s safety, calls out government’s silence on Odisha tragedies

Former chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday accused the BJP government of failing to create a system where women in Odisha feel safe, valued and heard.

“How long will the BJP government wait to stop this heartbreaking pattern? The traumatic silence and inaction from the BJP Govt leaves the daughters of Odisha more vulnerable,” he said in a post on his X handle.

His reaction came hours after a 13-year-old girl — the fourth in the last month — set herself on fire in Bargarh district on Monday. The incident followed a gang-rape in Kendrapara district’s Rajnagar area on August 9, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan.

On Monday, the administration stopped a team of BJD leaders from meeting the Bargarh girl’s family. The Pradesh Congress Committee has meanwhile formed a fact-finding team to probe the death and the circumstances that drove the minor to self-immolation.

Expressing deep concern over the spurt in crimes against women, Naveen said: “It is deeply disturbing that there is a heartbreaking pattern in the way our girls are dousing themselves with inflammable to take away their lives. Four young girls have lost their lives in similar circumstances within a month. In each passing away of innocent lives lies the pain of a daughter of Odisha which became so unbearable that she saw no other way out than to end her life. These four deaths are not stray cases — there are many such girls who are dying in the most tragic way possible after being subjected to crime every day. Their desperation is not just a personal tragedy. Each tragedy reflects the failure to hear their screams.”

In the Kendrapara gang-rape case, police said the uncle and friends of a Class X student were involved. The crime took place in Rajnagar on August 9. “We have detained all five accused in the case. The main accused is a relative of the victim. The crime was pre-planned,” police said.

According to the complaint, the uncle lured the girl to a shop on the pretext of visiting a nearby temple, offered her cold drinks laced with sedatives and took her to a secluded spot where four accomplices were waiting. The girl managed to return home after the assault and informed her family. A complaint was lodged on Monday evening, leading to the arrest of all the accused.

Meanwhile, the Northern Range Police, covering Sambalpur, Bargarh, Bolangir, Jharsuguda and Sonepur, has launched an awareness campaign across colleges to sensitise female students about suicide and self-immolation prevention. Led by inspector-general of police (Northern Range) Himanshu Lal, and the district SPs, the initiative includes interactive sessions, counselling workshops, expert talks and information on helplines.

“The initiative aims to promote mental health awareness, build resilience, and encourage timely help-seeking. The Northern Range Police urges college

authorities, parents, and communities to extend full support in creating a safe and supportive environment for young men and women,” a police release said.