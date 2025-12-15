Man held on arrival from Saudi for Instagram post alleged to insult Hindu religion

A 27-year-old man was arrested on his return to India after police linked him to an allegedly derogatory and provocative Instagram post about the Hindu religion that was uploaded while he was working in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Abdul Khader Nehad, a resident of Ulaibettu in Mangaluru, had been employed in Saudi Arabia at the time the post appeared online, police said.

According to investigators, a suo motu case was registered at the Bajpe police station on October 11 following the circulation of an allegedly offensive post from the Instagram account ‘team_sdpi_2025’. The content, police said, was flagged for being provocative and derogatory in nature.

During the course of the investigation, technical analysis traced the post back to Nehad, who was residing abroad when it was uploaded, a senior police officer said.

Based on these findings, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him. He was taken into custody upon his arrival in India, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

On December 14, Nehad arrived from abroad at the Calicut International Airport in Kerala, where he was taken into custody by the police upon arrival. Further investigation is underway, police added.