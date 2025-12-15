MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 15 December 2025

Man held on arrival from Saudi for Instagram post alleged to insult Hindu religion

During the investigation, technical analysis revealed that the post was uploaded by Nehad, who was residing in Saudi Arabia at the time, a senior police officer said

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 15.12.25, 10:38 AM
Representational image

Representational image File picture

A 27-year-old man was arrested on his return to India after police linked him to an allegedly derogatory and provocative Instagram post about the Hindu religion that was uploaded while he was working in Saudi Arabia, officials said on Monday.

The accused, Abdul Khader Nehad, a resident of Ulaibettu in Mangaluru, had been employed in Saudi Arabia at the time the post appeared online, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to investigators, a suo motu case was registered at the Bajpe police station on October 11 following the circulation of an allegedly offensive post from the Instagram account ‘team_sdpi_2025’. The content, police said, was flagged for being provocative and derogatory in nature.

During the course of the investigation, technical analysis traced the post back to Nehad, who was residing abroad when it was uploaded, a senior police officer said.

Also Read

Based on these findings, a Look Out Circular (LOC) was issued against him. He was taken into custody upon his arrival in India, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

On December 14, Nehad arrived from abroad at the Calicut International Airport in Kerala, where he was taken into custody by the police upon arrival. Further investigation is underway, police added.

RELATED TOPICS

Hindutvavadis
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal SIR puzzle: Kakdwip man ‘finds’ Trinamool leader is his ‘son’, worries about property

Also in the mix are the Bangladesh roots of newfound ‘son’; BJP rubs it in, says ‘no problem, use CAA’
Nitin Nabin
Quote left Quote right

I have always worked on my father’s ideas... the reason BJP has blessed me with this opportunity

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT