CJI advises hybrid hearings at Supreme Court as Delhi chokes at 461 AQI, worst winter day

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant has advised lawyers and parties appearing in person before the Supreme Court to use the hybrid mode of hearings, as hazardous air quality and severe winter pollution continue to blanket the national capital.

A circular issued on Sunday by the apex court administration said, "In view of the prevailing weather conditions, the Chief Justice of India has advised, if convenient, the members of the Bar/parties-in-person to avail hybrid mode of appearance through videoconferencing facility in their matters listed before the courts".

The advisory comes as Delhi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 461 on Sunday, marking the city’s most polluted day this winter and the second-worst December air quality level on record. Weak winds and low temperatures have trapped pollutants close to the surface, worsening conditions across the capital.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

Health experts have warned that prolonged exposure to such hazardous air poses serious public health risks, particularly for children, the elderly and those with respiratory illnesses.

On November 26, the CJI, while considering the possibility of shifting apex court hearings to the virtual-only mode due to the severe air pollution, said he felt unwell when he went for an hour-long walk a day before.

The observations were made by the CJI at the outset of the hearing on pleas challenging the Election Commission's decision to conduct Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, West Bengal and other states.

Presently, the top court functions through a hybrid mode where proceedings are conducted through both physical and virtual modes.

On November 13, apex court judge Justice P S Narasimha advised lawyers to appear virtually instead of attending court in person, citing the hazardous air quality.