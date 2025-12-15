IPS officer's 'suicide': Haryana removes IPS Shatrujeet Kapur as DGP, appoints OP Singh as new police chief

The Haryana government has relieved IPS officer Shatrujeet Kapur of the post of Director General of Police, two months after he was sent on leave amid controversy surrounding the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puran Kumar.

O P Singh, who was holding additional charge of the state police during Kapur’s absence, has been appointed officiating DGP until further orders, according to an official decision.

The state government is expected to forward a panel of senior IPS officers’ names to the Union Public Service Commission for the appointment of a new police chief. Singh, a 1992-batch IPS officer, is scheduled to retire on December 31.

Kapur, a 1990-batch officer, will continue as chairman of the Haryana Police Housing Corporation in Panchkula, as per an official order. An engineering graduate, he was appointed Haryana’s police chief in August 2023.

On October 14, Kapur proceeded on leave following mounting criticism from opposition parties over the circumstances surrounding Y Puran Kumar’s alleged suicide. Singh was subsequently given additional charge of the post.

Kumar (52), a 2001-batch IPS officer, allegedly shot himself dead on October 7.

In an eight-page 'final note' purportedly left behind, Kumar accused multiple senior officers, including Shatrujeet Kapur, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

Amid pressure from the political parties, the Haryana government first shunted out Rohtak Superintendent of Police Narendra Bijarniya and later sent Shatrujeet Kapur on leave.

Kumar's wife, IAS officer Amneet P Kumar, gave consent for post-mortem a week after the alleged suicide after receiving assurance from Chandigarh Police that a fair probe would be conducted and a commitment from the Haryana government that action would be taken against any "erring" officials.