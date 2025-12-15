Government circulates bill to repeal MGNREGA, proposes new rural employment law

The government has circulated among Lok Sabha members a bill proposing to repeal the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and replace it with a new rural employment law titled the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), a source said.

According to a copy of the bill, it seeks to introduce the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Bill, 2025, in Parliament while repealing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act of 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

The proposed legislation aims to establish a "rural development framework aligned with the national vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, by providing a statutory guarantee of one hundred and twenty-five days of wage employment in every financial year to every rural household whose adult members volunteer to undertake unskilled manual work; to promote empowerment, growth, convergence and saturation for a prosperous and resilient rural Bharat".

Sources said the bill has already been circulated among Lok Sabha members and is likely to be introduced in the House during the ongoing session.

The Winter Session of Parliament, which began on December 1, is scheduled to conclude on December 19.