MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Monday, 27 October 2025

Odisha to showcase port-led growth and export potential at India Maritime Week 2025

State to highlight opportunities in maritime trade logistics and fisheries as CM Majhi leads delegation to attract domestic and global investors and mark 500 days in office

Subhashish Mohanty Published 27.10.25, 05:12 AM
Mohan Charan Majhi.

Mohan Charan Majhi. File picture

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi left for Mumbai on Sunday to attend India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025.

The event will be inaugurated on Monday and will continue till October 31.

ADVERTISEMENT

Majhi will join the inaugural session as the guest of honour and later attend the Odisha special session in the afternoon, which will focus on the state’s port-led investment opportunities and export potential through its sea ports, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

A delegation from the Odisha government has already reached Mumbai to take part in the summit.

The annual event brings together government leaders, industry experts and investors to discuss maritime infrastructure, port development and the blue economy.

The summit aims to foster collaboration and innovation in India’s expanding maritime sector. The Odisha delegation will spotlight investment opportunities in port-based industries, logistics, fisheries, and maritime technology, underscoring the state’s commitment to boosting maritime trade and exports.

During the Odisha session, the state will showcase its world-class port infrastructure, recent developments and maritime potential, inviting domestic and international investors to explore partnerships.

This visit also marks an important moment as the Odisha government completes 500 days under the leadership of chief minister Majhi, continuing its strong focus on inclusive development, industrial growth, and employment generation.

“Odisha’s participation reflects its vision to become a major hub for port-led industrial growth and coastal economic development. We welcome investors, industry stakeholders, and maritime professionals to explore the state’s opportunities and join its journey toward becoming a strategic gateway for trade, innovation, and sustainable maritime growth,” the statement said.

In a related development, the Cuttack administration announced on Sunday that Indonesia will be the official partner for this year’s Cuttack Bali Yatra, starting November 5. The Bali Yatra celebrates Odisha’s maritime tradition, recalling when traders sailed to Bali, Java, Sumatra and Borneo.

Additional reporting by PTI

RELATED TOPICS

Odisha Government Mohan Charan Majhi Odisha Assembly
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Pakistan seeks closer trade, investment and defence cooperation with Bangladesh

Yunus’s National Security Adviser and ex-diplomat Khalilur Rahman, Senior Secretary and SDG Coordinator Lamiya Morshed, and Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh Imran Haider were present during the meeting
Marco Rubio
Quote left Quote right

US seeks stronger relation with Pakistan, but it will not be at expense of ties with India

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT