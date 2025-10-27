Odisha to showcase port-led growth and export potential at India Maritime Week 2025

Odisha chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi left for Mumbai on Sunday to attend India Maritime Week (IMW) 2025.

The event will be inaugurated on Monday and will continue till October 31.

Majhi will join the inaugural session as the guest of honour and later attend the Odisha special session in the afternoon, which will focus on the state’s port-led investment opportunities and export potential through its sea ports, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

A delegation from the Odisha government has already reached Mumbai to take part in the summit.

The annual event brings together government leaders, industry experts and investors to discuss maritime infrastructure, port development and the blue economy.

The summit aims to foster collaboration and innovation in India’s expanding maritime sector. The Odisha delegation will spotlight investment opportunities in port-based industries, logistics, fisheries, and maritime technology, underscoring the state’s commitment to boosting maritime trade and exports.

During the Odisha session, the state will showcase its world-class port infrastructure, recent developments and maritime potential, inviting domestic and international investors to explore partnerships.

This visit also marks an important moment as the Odisha government completes 500 days under the leadership of chief minister Majhi, continuing its strong focus on inclusive development, industrial growth, and employment generation.

“Odisha’s participation reflects its vision to become a major hub for port-led industrial growth and coastal economic development. We welcome investors, industry stakeholders, and maritime professionals to explore the state’s opportunities and join its journey toward becoming a strategic gateway for trade, innovation, and sustainable maritime growth,” the statement said.

In a related development, the Cuttack administration announced on Sunday that Indonesia will be the official partner for this year’s Cuttack Bali Yatra, starting November 5. The Bali Yatra celebrates Odisha’s maritime tradition, recalling when traders sailed to Bali, Java, Sumatra and Borneo.

