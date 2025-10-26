Odisha approves Rs 1.46 lakh crore investments as Majhi government marks 500 days

The Mohan Charan Majhi government on Saturday approved 33 industrial projects worth ₹1.46 lakh crore, expected to generate around 66,000 employment opportunities, coinciding with the completion of 500 days of the BJP government

in Odisha.

Chief minister Majhi described the day as “a milestone moment” for the state’s growth trajectory. “These 500 days reflect a confident, progressive, and investment-ready Odisha. The trust shown by investors from across India and abroad highlights the strength of our policies, the speed of governance, and our vision for a self-reliant and developed State,” he said.

The newly approved projects span a wide range of sectors — including IT & ESDM, aerospace and defence, textiles and apparel, food processing, tourism, green energy, IT & ITES, data centres, specialty steel, aluminium, power and renewable energy, green hydrogen and ammonia, semiconductors and rare earth materials.

To ensure balanced regional industrialisation, the investments have been strategically spread across 14 districts — Angul, Balangir, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendrapara, Khordha, Puri, Sambalpur and Sundargarh — signalling the government’s focus on inclusive growth.

Among the biggest proposals, Adani Enterprises Limited will invest ₹84,000 crore in the chemical sector at Sundargarh, Jindal India Power Limited will set up a ₹14,800-crore ultra-supercritical coal-based thermal power plant in Angul, while Hindalco Industries Limited will invest ₹10,517 crore in an aluminium plant at Sambalpur.

The 33 proposals were cleared through two key meetings — one chaired by chief minister Majhi and another by chief secretary Manoj Ahuja.

At the 42nd high-level clearance authority meeting, chaired by Majhi, 12 investment proposals worth ₹1,41,993 crore were approved, creating an estimated 49,745 employment opportunities. The government said new-age industries and green technology projects were given special priority. CESC Green Power Limited invested in electronics manufacturing, ACME Akshay Energy Private Limited in green hydrogen and ammonia and Jindal India Power in renewable energy.

Earlier in the day, the 141st Single Window Committee, chaired by Ahuja, approved 21 projects worth ₹4,019 crore, generating 16,590 jobs across multiple sectors.

According to officials, these initiatives will boost industrial growth, employment, and sustainable development across Odisha. The government’s proactive approach to promoting industries, improving infrastructure, and maintaining investor confidence is expected to solidify the state’s reputation as a leading destination for both Indian and global investors.

A government release said, “In the past 500 days, Odisha has set a new benchmark under the vision of ‘Double Engine – One Vision, Double Impact.’ During this period, 12 Single Window and seven HLCA meetings have approved 330 projects worth ₹7.7 lakh crore, with a potential to generate 4.7 lakh employment opportunities statewide. Additionally, 76 projects were fast-tracked and grounded, while eight projects were inaugurated, involving combined investments of ₹2.04 lakh crore, creating nearly 1.63 lakh direct jobs across skill levels.”

Officials added that the state’s focus now lies on expanding logistics, ports and digital infrastructure to support the upcoming industrial clusters. Odisha, they said, is emerging as one of India’s most competitive industrial destinations, driven by policy stability, streamlined approvals and sustainable development goals.