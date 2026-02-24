India asks citizens to leave Iran as protests return and tensions escalate

India on Monday advised its nationals in Iran to leave the country by available means of transport, including commercial flights, as anti-government protests have resumed in Iranian universities after the violent crackdown on similar agitations in January.

The protests have resumed amid a US military build-up around Iran and President Donald Trump’s statement that he is considering a limited strike on the country.

The escalating tension in the region has, as of now, not affected Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Israel this week.

The external affairs ministry has not announced the dates of the visit yet but Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday said Modi would be coming on Wednesday and the Israeli embassy in Delhi put out a post on Monday indicating the same.

The ministry did not respond to queries on whether the Prime Minister’s visit would be affected by the evolving situation in Central Asia, but sources indicated that the trip is on as of now.

The protests are the immediate provocation for the advisory to Indians in Iran. It says: “In continuation of the advisory issued by the Government of India on January 5, 2026, and in view of the evolving situation in Iran, Indian nationals who are currently in Iran (students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists) are advised to leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights.”

According to official estimates in January, a little over 10,000 Indians, including students, were living in Iran.

The embassy urged all Indians and Persons of Indian Origin to exercise caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, and remain in touch with the Indian embassy. They have been advised to have their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, readily available.