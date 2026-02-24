MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Supreme Court agrees to hear plea for Pasmanda Muslims OBC sub quota

Bench questions data on backwardness and impact on other poor Muslims while listing matter after four weeks and suggesting tag with Andhra case

Our Bureau Published 24.02.26, 07:50 AM
Pasmanda Muslims OBC quota

Representational picture

The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to examine a plea seeking the inclusion of Pasmanda Muslims as an OBC sub-category for 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education, even as it wondered whether such a demand could be made at the cost of other poor Muslims.

“At the cost of other poor Muslims, you probably want to promote yourself (Pasmanda). Where is the data on how many Muslims are actually from backward classes?” the top court asked senior advocate Anjana Prakash, appearing for PIL petitioner Mohd Waseem Saifi.

According to the petitioner, Pasmanda Muslims constitute the most economically and socially backward sect within the community.

“OBC is not only a social status factor... economic status is also a factor,” the bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant said. It sought quantifiable and valid data to support the argument that Pasmanda Muslims deserved reservation benefits and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.

Prakash suggested that the matter can be tagged with an appeal filed by the Andhra Pradesh government in 2025 challenging a high court order quashing the 4 per cent reservation granted to Muslims by the state government. The matter is pending consideration by a five-judge constitution bench.

