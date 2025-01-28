MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Odisha: Lioness passes away at Nandankanan Zoological Park after giving birth to three cubs

Odisha: Lioness passes away at Nandankanan Zoological Park after giving birth to three cubs

Subhashish Mohanty Published 28.01.25, 07:33 AM
Representational image

Representational image Sourced by The Telegraph

The eight-year-old lioness of Nandankanan Zoological Park, Rewa, passed away on Monday, 48 hours after giving birth to three cubs.

She was brought from Kamala Nehru Prani Sangrahalaya, Indore, four years back on December 20, 2020.

“She was mated with lion Jeet in October 2024 and was closely monitored during her pregnancy. On Saturday, Rewa delivered three cubs after a 103-day gestation. The first cub was stillborn, while two more cubs were born following veterinary intervention,” said officials of the Nandan Kanan zoo.

The zoo authorities said: “On January 26, Sunday evening, Rewa experienced complications during giving birth to a deceased cub. Despite round-the-clock monitoring, supplements, and care, Rewa succumbed on Monday, January 27, after delivering the said stillborn cub.”

Lioness Rewa has contributed to the lion populationof Nandankanan by giving birth to eight cubs in three litters, of which six are surviving now.

Her loss now leaves Nandankanan with 23 lions, including 15 Asiatic lions (10 males and 5 females) and 8 hybrid lions (4 males and 4 females).

“Rewa’s passing is deeply mourned, and she will be remembered for her contribution to the park’s pride,” a release said.

