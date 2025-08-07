Odia script must on shop signboards, non-compliance to attract Rs 500 daily fine

The Odisha government has issued a directive mandating the use of Odia script on signboards of all shops and commercial establishments falling under the jurisdiction of municipal corporations, municipalities and notified area councils across the state.

Non-compliance will attract a warning notice, following which a 55-day window will be provided for adherence.

A penalty of ₹500 per day will be imposed for continued violations beyond this grace period, a government release stated.

“This order aligns with the state government’s commitment to uphold the Odia language in public spaces and make signage more accessible to citizens, especially those unfamiliar with other languages or scripts,” the release added.

According to the directive, Odia script must occupy at least 60 per cent of the total signboard area. “This will help reinforce the visibility and importance of the state’s official language,” the release said.

To promote compliance, establishments following the rule will be eligible for a 5 per cent discount on their trade licence renewal fee. The rebate can be availed through the SUJOG or Bhubaneswar.me portals.

Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) have been instructed to check compliance during trade licence renewals and inspections, which must be completed by September 30, 2025.

ULBs have also been directed to conduct awareness drives to inform shopkeepers of the new norms and offer necessary support for implementation.

All ULBs must submit a comprehensive compliance report within 60 days to the office of the director, Municipal Administration.