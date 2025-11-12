Peaceful Nuapada bypoll sees high turnout as parties allege fake votes and cash use

Peace prevailed in Nuapada on Tuesday as the by-election to the Assembly constituency in western Odisha recorded a high voter turnout of 81.45 per cent, the highest in recent years.

The bypoll, necessitated by the death of sitting Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MLA Rajendra Dholakia, witnessed a keen triangular battle between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Opposition BJD and the Congress.

According to the Election Commission, polling was largely peaceful across the 270 booths in the constituency, though two presiding officers were suspended for violating election norms. Dhananjay Mallik was suspended for failing to prevent an attendant from pressing the electronic voting machine (EVM) button on behalf of an elderly woman voter, while Sandeep Kumar Swain was removed by the Nuapada district collector for breaching voting secrecy. Officials said the suspensions were made to ensure transparency and accountability.

Despite peaceful polling, the day was marred by a volley of allegations and counter-allegations among the three major parties. The BJD, led by former chief minister Naveen Patnaik, alleged that men were brought from neighbouring Chhattisgarh and other districts of Odisha and deployed near sensitive booths to cast bogus votes in favour of the BJP. “These intruders, posing as genuine voters, entered booths and engaged in large-scale fake voting. Many people from remote villages were harassed and prevented from exercising their democratic rights,” alleged Lenin Mohanty, BJD spokesperson.

The BJD accused the ruling party of “crossing every ethical and legal boundary in its desperation to win” and criticised the Election Commission for inaction. “We had repeatedly submitted lists of sensitive booths and raised concerns, but illegal activities have continued unchecked,” the party stated in a memorandum to the chief electoral officer (CEO).

The Congress, which is attempting to revive its presence in western Odisha, also levelled serious allegations against the BJP. Veteran leader Srikant Jena claimed: “Money was distributed openly to buy votes. We have never witnessed such brazen use of cash power before. The Election Commission turned a blind eye to it.”

Former Congress MLA Dr Lalatendu Mohapatra went a step further, alleging EVM tampering. “Press any button and the vote goes to the BJP. This is what voters are reporting from multiple booths in Nuapada,” he claimed. Mohapatra also alleged that BJP workers distributed slips carrying the photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, chief minister Mohan Majhi and BJP candidate Jay Dholakia near polling stations.

The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless. “We believe in the ballot, not in falsehood. Opposition parties are spreading lies to discredit the electoral process because they fear defeat,” a BJP spokesperson said, adding that the party was confident of retaining the seat with a comfortable margin.

BJP candidate Jay Dholakia and Congress nominee Ghasiram Majhi cast their votes at their respective polling booths, while BJD candidate Snehangini Chhuria, not a registered voter in Nuapada, travelled across the constituency monitoring voter turnout and interacting with supporters.

This was the first by-election since the BJP came to power in Odisha last year, making it a prestige issue for chief minister Mohan Charan Majhi. For the BJD, which ruled the state for 24 years before losing power in 2024, the Nuapada bypoll offered an opportunity to reassert its political relevance. A win here would have bolstered its comeback prospects, while a loss could further demoralise the cadre. The Congress, which once dominated the region, was hoping to make electoral inroads through renewed campaigning in western Odisha.

Given Nuapada’s proximity to Chhattisgarh and history of Left Wing extremism, the Election Commission took special security measures this time. Ballot boxes and EVMs from Maoist-affected pockets were airlifted to the district headquarters under tight security.