Not ratings, but rights: Rahul Gandhi hails Karnataka govt's move to promulgate ordinance on gig workers

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday hailed as historic the Karnataka government's move to promulgate an ordinance aimed at providing social security to platform-based gig workers, stressing that this was the party's vision it would take to every state.

The ordinance, promulgated on Tuesday, also proposes the establishment of a welfare board and creation of a dedicated welfare fund for the gig workers.

" 'Rating nahi, haq chaahiye'. 'Insaan hai hum, ghulaam nahi'. These powerful words from gig workers stayed with me during the Bharat Jodo Yatra," Gandhi said in a post on X.

"Our Congress government in Karnataka has taken a historic step by issuing an ordinance that guarantees rights, dignity, and protection to gig worker... These workers bring us food, deliver essentials, and drive us safely -- in the heat, cold, and rain," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha added.

Yet, they are too often blocked from their apps without explanation, denied sick leave, and paid according to opaque algorithms, he said.

"We are changing that," Gandhi asserted.

Karnataka's new ordinance, he said, ensures social security, fair contracts, transparency in algorithmic pay and an end to arbitrary blocking.

"This is how technology should serve people -- driving innovation and justice. Rajasthan showed the way. Karnataka has acted. Telangana is next," he said.

“रेटिंग नहीं, हक़ चाहिए”

“इंसान हैं हम, ग़ुलाम नहीं”



भारत जोड़ो यात्रा के दौरान जब मैं गिग वर्कर्स से मिला, तो ये शब्द मेरे दिल में उतर गए।



कर्नाटक की कांग्रेस सरकार ने एक ऐतिहासिक कदम उठाया है — एक ऐसा अध्यादेश लाया है जो गिग वर्कर्स को अधिकार, सुरक्षा और सम्मान देता है।



ये… pic.twitter.com/2IVQUXSqZo — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 29, 2025

According to Gandhi, gig and platform work is creating new opportunities and reshaping work relationships, and workers' rights must be at the centre of this new arrangement.

"This is our vision and we will take it to every state, and to the nation," he added.

The Karnataka Platform Based Gig Workers Welfare Board will have 15 members. Headed by the labour minister, it will have four gig workers, four representatives of gig aggregators and two representatives from civil society with experience in the field. They will all be nominated by the state government.

