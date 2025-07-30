'Not mapped for navigation': Google clarifies after Navi Mumbai woman 'drives into ditch'

A Navi Mumbai resident's rant against Google Maps has led Google to issue a statement which underscores the tech giant's "focus on delivering a high quality navigation experience to people everywhere."

Last week on Friday, a woman drove into a ditch in Navi Mumbai because Google Maps guided her in that direction. She was headed from Belapur to Ulwe and was supposed to take the Bay Bridge. But Maps allegedly suggested a route -- via the Dhruvatara Jetty -- which landed her into a ditch

Referring to the incident, a Google spokesperson said, “We wish to clarify that the road under the bridge is not mapped for navigation in Google Maps, and our internal review confirms that Maps did not recommend a route through it. The only route Google Maps provides in this area is through the Belapur Bridge over the Panvel Creek. We built Google Maps with safety and reliability in mind and will continue to focus on delivering a high quality navigation experience to people everywhere."

According to reports, marine security officials saw her car sink and rushed to pull her out. She was found floating, rescued in time, and escaped without injuries. Her white car was later pulled out using a crane.

Not the first time

From flooded roads and ditches to broken bridges and deadly sewers, Google Maps has been sending people straight into danger.

On July 23, an elderly couple’s car fell into a stream in flood-hit Manvettam, Kottayam. Google Maps had led them to a submerged, unsafe road. Locals and mill workers dragged them out just before the car could be swept away.

In March, a man died in Greater Noida after his car plunged into a 30-foot sewer. He was following the app.

In April, two people died on the Delhi-Lucknow highway after police suspect their car took a wrong turn suggested by Google Maps and collided with a truck.

In December 2024, three men travelling from Kanpur to Pilibhit drove onto a narrow canal path. The car overturned and fell in. They survived.

In November 2024, three people died after their car, guided by Google Maps, climbed a damaged bridge and fell 50 feet into a river in Faridpur, Badaun district.

Soon after the incidents, Google had issued a statement, saying, “Our deepest sympathies go out to the families. We're working closely with the authorities and providing our support to investigate the issue.”