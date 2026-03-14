No space for agitation in Ladakh, says LG Saxena after Sonam Wangchuk’s release

The Centre on Saturday revoked the detention of climate activist Sonam Wangchuk under the National Security Act (NSA), nearly six months after he was arrested following violent protests in Leh.

Wangchuk was released from a jail in Jodhpur on Saturday, where he had been lodged since his detention.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He was released from jail at about 1.30 pm today following an order from the central government," Ratanada Police Station SHO Dinesh Lakhawat said. His wife, Geetanjali Angmo, was here to complete the formalities.

Ladakh Lt governor Vinai Kumar Saxena welcomed the decision and called it a positive step. At the same time, he said protests and violence should not be the way forward in the Union Territory.

Also Read Centre revokes detention of Sonam Wangchuk under NSA after nearly six months

“Ladakh has always been known for the patriotic spirit, nationalism, and peaceful nature of its people,” Saxena said in a statement.

Saxena, who took oath as the fourth Lt Governor of Ladakh on Friday, said issues should be resolved through dialogue and mutual understanding.

“There is no place for agitation, bandhs, or violence in Ladakh. Such actions do not contribute to meaningful progress. Instead, the path of cooperation and peaceful engagement should be followed to achieve lasting solutions,” he said.

Wangchuk had been detained on September 26, 2025, two days after protests broke out in Leh over demands for statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The protests turned violent and left four people dead. More than 45 people, including 22 policemen, were injured.

He was detained under the NSA on the orders of the Leh district magistrate to “maintain public order” and was later shifted to Jodhpur prison.

The Centre’s decision came days after the Supreme Court adjourned to March 17 the hearing on a plea filed by Wangchuk’s wife, Gitanjali J Angmo, challenging his detention.

Leaders from Ladakh welcomed Wangchuk’s release and called for the release of others who were detained during the protests.

Ladakh MP Mohamad Hanifa said the government should also address the larger demands raised by people in the region.

"We welcome the release of Sonam Wangchuk. But others also need to be released, and the government should also take back the cases filed against people who participated in the protests," Hanifa told PTI.

Hanifa said protest is a Constitutional right and urged the government to resolve the issue through dialogue.

The Leh Apex Body (LAB), which has been leading the agitation along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA), described Wangchuk’s release as a “big victory” for the people of Ladakh.

LAB co-chairman Chering Dorjey said the decision vindicated their stand that the allegations against Wangchuk were baseless.

“This is not just about Wangchuk but about the whole of Ladakh. We had maintained from the start that the allegations against him, including the anti-national charge, were baseless. Today, Ladakh stands vindicated. We welcome the decision, and it will give fresh momentum to our movement,” Dorjey told reporters.

Dorjey said the government “saved its face” by revoking the detention before the Supreme Court hearing later this month.

The LAB and the KDA are leading the agitation demanding statehood for Ladakh and its inclusion in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution. The two groups are also in talks with the Ministry of Home Affairs on the issue.

At a meeting of a high-powered committee chaired by Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai on February 4, the two groups had demanded Wangchuk’s release along with their other demands.

Dorjey said the people of Ladakh were hurt by the allegations made against them during the protests.

“We are among the most nationalist people in the country, yet we were branded anti-national for the first time. It was a serious blot on Ladakh… We believe the case was withdrawn before the March 17 hearing as the same outcome was expected from the Supreme Court,” he said.

Kargil-based politician and KDA member Sajjad Kargili also welcomed the decision but said the movement would continue.

"The revocation of NSA against Shri Sonam Wangchuk is a welcome move. However, our struggle of our legitimate rights continues," he wrote in a post on X.

Kargili demanded the immediate release of Deldan Namgial and Smanla Dorjey and asked the government to drop all charges against other detainees.

The two groups are now deciding whether to go ahead with a protest rally planned in Leh and Kargil on March 16. Dorjey said he had met the new Lt Governor and the chief secretary to discuss the matter.

“I met the new Lt Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, where the chief secretary was also present. I informed the administration that the decision to hold the rally was not his alone, but a collective decision. I will convey their message to the LAB members and a decision would be communicated accordingly,” he said.

He said two other detained leaders are expected to seek bail at the next court hearing on March 23.

Responding to criticism from some representatives who opposed the demand for statehood and Sixth Schedule status during recent talks with the Centre, Dorjey said such voices appeared to support the government’s stand.

“In this matter, what I feel is that some people who speak against our demands seem to have exactly the same viewpoint as the government.

“So I think these people have been created by the government to create division among us. We know that this is something governments usually do everywhere, so we are aware of it, and the people of Ladakh also know who truly represents them. Therefore, such things keep happening,” he said.