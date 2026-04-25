No repoll ordered in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu after April 23 voting: Election Commission

The Election Commission has said that no repoll has been recommended in any polling station in West Bengal or Tamil Nadu where assembly elections were held on April 23, indicating a largely smooth conduct of the voting process.

According to a senior Election Commission official, the polling process in West Bengal was completed without any major disruption that would warrant fresh voting at any booth.

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"No repoll has been recommended in any of the 44,376 polling stations of West Bengal where polls were held on Thursday," the official told PTI on Friday.

The poll panel said reports received from the ground did not flag any significant irregularities affecting the integrity of the voting process.

The official added that standard scrutiny mechanisms, including inputs from observers and field reports, were carefully reviewed before arriving at the decision.

The first phase of polling in West Bengal covered 152 constituencies across 16 districts, recording 92.6 per cent voter turnout amid deployment of central forces and micro-observers to ensure free and fair elections.

The official said scrutiny of polling data is underway, and the final voter turnout for the April 23 polls will be ascertained after the process is completed.

The remaining 142 assembly seats in the state will go to polls on April 29.

Tamil Nadu

All 234 assembly seats in Tamil Nadu went to vote in a single phase on April 23, and no repoll has been recommended in any polling station, EC officials said on Saturday.

Poll panel officials had earlier cited rules to point out that if webcasting in any of the polling stations is "deliberately" disrupted, a repoll will be ordered.

In the 2021 assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, a repoll at a polling station in Chennai was ordered as a defective paper trail machine was carried out on a two-wheeler, as the 'zonal party' of the area erroneously mistook it as an unused defective machine. This was violative of EC orders.