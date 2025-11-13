Nithari killings accused Surendra Koli walks out of jail after Supreme Court acquittal

Surendra Koli, accused in the infamous Nithari serial killings, has been released from the Luksar district jail in Greater Noida, a day after the Supreme Court acquitted him in the last pending case linked to the 2006 serial murders that had shocked the nation, officials said on Thursday.

Jail superintendent Brijesh Kumar confirmed that Koli walked out of the facility around 7.20 pm on Wednesday.

"Surendra Koli was released after the order of the Supreme Court," Kumar told PTI.

Clad in a blue shirt, black trousers, and a navy-blue jacket, Koli left the prison accompanied by his lawyers. His family members were not present at the jail gate, and he declined to speak to the media gathered outside. It was not immediately known where he was taken after his release.

Koli’s lawyer, Payoshi Roy, said the verdict highlighted serious flaws in India’s criminal justice system.

“This case exposes the deep fissures in our criminal justice. It reveals how easy it is to fabricate evidence and falsely implicate a poor man and numb judicial scrutiny by making sensational claims of cannibalism. Koli was almost executed twice,” said Koli's lawyer.

"Had he been executed we would have never learnt the truth of his innocence. This judgment should make us rethink the death penalty in India and how marginalized and impoverished people are treated within the criminal justice system," Roy added.

The Nithari case came to light in 2006 when skeletal remains, skulls and bones were discovered from the backyard and drains near a bungalow (D-5) belonging to businessman Moninder Singh Pandher in Sector 31, Noida.

The gruesome findings, unearthing the disappearance and killings of several children and women, had triggered nationwide outrage and terrorised the local community.

Pandher, a co-accused in the case, was also in jail for years but was released on October 20, 2023 following his acquittal in the case.

In this Monday, July 24, 2017 file image Surendra Koli (L) and Mohinder Pandher being taken to jail after a CBI court awarded death sentence to them in Nithari killing case. PTI file picture.

Koli, the man portrayed as a “rapist, pedophile, and a killer who ate the flesh of the dead–a veritable satan,” was a servant at this house which belonged to businessman Moninder Singh Pandher. He was also convicted in two out of the five cases against him but was acquitted in 2023 due to lack of evidence.

"Moninder (Moninder Singh Pandher) and Surendra (Surendra Koli) killed so many children. But nothing is being done about the case. Who is guilty now? Was there a ghost in that house which killed all the children? They used to kill children and indulge in organ trafficking. Now they say that they are innocent. Law is letting them go; God won't," victim's mother said.

On Tuesday, a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justices Surya Kant and Vikram Nath acquitted Koli in the last pending case related to the alleged rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl. The court said "criminal law does not permit conviction on conjecture or on a hunch" and directed his immediate release if he was not wanted in any other matter.

Also Read From death row to acquittal: SC frees Surendra Koli in final Nithari killings case

For victim's parents, the verdict reopened old wounds. Her father, whose two-decade wait for justice ended in heartbreak on Tuesday, asked only one question: if not Moninder Singh Pandher and Surinder Koli, then who killed our children?

"We were pained when Pandher (Moninder Singh Pandher) was acquitted...Pandher had admitted to his crime before Police. If Koli (Surendra Koli) is not responsible for it, if Pandher is not responsible for it, why were they jailed for all these years? In that case, those who jailed him should be hanged. If they are not the perpetrators, who is?," father of one of the victim told PTI.

While acknowledging the "heinous" nature of the offences and the "immeasurable suffering" of the victims' families, the bench said the prosecution had failed to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt.

"Suspicion, however grave, cannot replace proof," the court observed, noting that "negligence and delay corroded the fact-finding process." The court pointed out several lapses in the investigation, including the failure to secure the crime scene, delayed recording of disclosures, neglect of material witnesses, mishandling of forensic material, and the disregard of possible leads, including an alleged organ trade angle flagged by a government-appointed panel.

Koli, who was 30 years old when arrested in 2006, had been awarded multiple death sentences in various cases over the years. In January 2015, the Allahabad High Court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment, citing delays in deciding his mercy plea.

In October 2023, the high court acquitted both Koli and Pandher in other Nithari cases, overturning the death penalties awarded by the trial court.

The Supreme Court later dismissed all appeals against those acquittals on July 30 this year.

Expressing dismay over the protracted investigation, the apex court said, "It is a matter of deep regret that despite prolonged investigation, the identity of the actual perpetrator has not been established in a manner that meets the legal standards."