NIT-Calicut professor who praised Nathuram Godse appointed Dean of Planning and Development Department

PTI Published 26.02.25, 04:51 PM
NIT-Calicut

NIT-Calicut

A NIT-Calicut professor, against whom a police case is pending for praising Nathuram Godse on Mahatma Gandhi's Martyr's Day, has been appointed as the Dean of the Planning and Development Department.

In an order from the Director of the National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NIT), Dr Shaija A has been appointed as the Dean of the Planning and Development Department, with effect from March 7.

Shaija was questioned by police in February last year following complaints from organisations such as DYFI, SFI, and the Youth Congress against her social media post praising Godse, in response to a post shared by a right-wing advocate.

In her comment, Shaija had allegedly expressed "pride" in Godse for assassinating Mahatma Gandhi and thus "saving India".

Political parties have strongly opposed Shaija's appointment as Dean. DYFI, the youth wing of the CPI(M), has announced a protest march to NIT.

The order from the Director has instructed Shaija to work alongside the current Dean, Dr Priya Chandran, until March 7 to facilitate a "smooth changeover".

As per the order, this appointment is initially for two years, until further orders.

Shaija was questioned by Kunnamangalam police at her residence in Chathamangalam. Kunnamangalam court granted her anticipatory bail.

The police had registered a case under Section 153 of the IPC (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riots).

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

