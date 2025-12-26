NIA inspects Mysuru Palace site after balloon gas cylinder explosion kills vendor

An NIA team on Friday inspected the site near the Mysuru Palace where a balloon gas cylinder blast on Thursday evening left one person dead and four others injured.

The explosion took place in a busy area close to the palace, a major tourist attraction that sees heavy footfall through the year. The victim, a balloon vendor identified as Saleem from Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot.

Four others sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. Officials said the National Investigation Agency team gathered information at the site and collected materials required for the probe.

The team also questioned two associates of the deceased who had been staying with him in Lashkar Mohalla, as investigators looked into the circumstances that led to the blast.

The incident has drawn attention to the lack of oversight over small traders operating in crowded public spaces. Speaking to reporters, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said there were no rules in place to regulate such activities.

“There are no regulations to monitor or check the activities of knick-knack sellers and petty item traders,” he said.

Referring to Mysuru’s status as a major tourist destination, the minister said the government would examine possible steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“I have told the officers of my department that since the tourists flock in good number, we take more steps to see what can be done to prevent such incidents,” he said.