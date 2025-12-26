MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 26 December 2025

NIA inspects Mysuru Palace site after balloon gas cylinder explosion kills vendor

The team also questioned two associates of the deceased who had been staying with him in Lashkar Mohalla

Our Web Desk & PTI Published 26.12.25, 04:59 PM
Police personnel cordon off an area after a blast outside the Amba Vilas Palace, in Mysuru, Karnataka, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025.

Police personnel cordon off an area after a blast outside the Amba Vilas Palace, in Mysuru, Karnataka, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2025. PTI

An NIA team on Friday inspected the site near the Mysuru Palace where a balloon gas cylinder blast on Thursday evening left one person dead and four others injured.

The explosion took place in a busy area close to the palace, a major tourist attraction that sees heavy footfall through the year. The victim, a balloon vendor identified as Saleem from Uttar Pradesh, died on the spot.

ADVERTISEMENT

Four others sustained injuries and were taken to hospital. Officials said the National Investigation Agency team gathered information at the site and collected materials required for the probe.

Also Read

The team also questioned two associates of the deceased who had been staying with him in Lashkar Mohalla, as investigators looked into the circumstances that led to the blast.

The incident has drawn attention to the lack of oversight over small traders operating in crowded public spaces. Speaking to reporters, state Home Minister G Parameshwara said there were no rules in place to regulate such activities.

“There are no regulations to monitor or check the activities of knick-knack sellers and petty item traders,” he said.

Referring to Mysuru’s status as a major tourist destination, the minister said the government would examine possible steps to prevent similar incidents in the future.

“I have told the officers of my department that since the tourists flock in good number, we take more steps to see what can be done to prevent such incidents,” he said.

RELATED TOPICS

NIA Balloon
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

MEA flags prolonged H-1B visa delays, raises concern with US over hardship to Indian families

The MEA also said that the government remained 'fully committed' to ensuring that fugitives facing charges in India are brought back to the country
Sachin Pilot
Quote left Quote right

If the Aravalli range is destroyed, the desert could expand up to Delhi

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT